CORRECTING and REPLACING Riverbed Global User Conference Registration Now Open — Virtual Event Scheduled for November 17

RIVERBED GLOBAL USER CONFERENCE REGISTRATION NOW OPEN — VIRTUAL EVENT SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 17
Riverbed today announced that it opened registration for the Riverbed Global User Conference 2020, a free one-day virtual event on November 17, 2020 that includes: 30+ technical sessions with Riverbed experts, customers and partners; General Session Keynotes featuring CEO Rich McBee, Chief Development Officer Dante Malagrino, CMO Subbu Iyer, and special guests on IT and business trends and how to prepare for a work-from-anywhere future; and an Expo Hall with the latest innovations in cloud and SaaS app performance, remote workforce productivity, and unified network performance management (NPM), as well as offerings from Riverbed’s partner community.
The event will bring more than 1,000 attendees together with Riverbed leaders, customers, partners and industry experts to discuss how Riverbed’s visibility and performance solutions and tools can help propel organizations forward to succeed in the current business environment and into the future. Partners, customers and industry influencers participating in the event include leaders and experts from SBA (Small Business Association), Capital One, Environmental Resources Management (ERM), Landform, Gigamon, Versa, Netskope, analyst firm ESG, industry group ONUG and many others.
“Cloud adoption and digitization had already been growing rapidly for years, but in 2020, the world met an unforeseen pandemic that put IT plans into overdrive, and all operating models have been put to the test,” said Subbu Iyer, CMO, Riverbed. “In response, forward-thinking organizations are prioritizing investments in digital transformation, accelerating work-from-anywhere models, and strengthening operational resilience. The Riverbed Global User Conference will give attendees the inspiration, essential capabilities, and how-to advice needed to maximize performance and visibility of any network for any application to all users, anywhere.”
What: Riverbed Global User Conference 2020
When: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time:
- AMERICAS: 8:30am – 5:00pm PST
- EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA: 8:30am – 5:00pm GMT / 9:30am – 6:00pm CET
- ASIA-PACIFIC: 8:30am – 5:00pm AEDT
Where: Free virtual event
Registration: www.riverbed.com/UserConference
A sampling of the over 30 sessions that will cover use cases, demos, best practices and roadmaps, delivered in a flexible learning environment, include the following:
|
Roadmap Session 1: Visibility
Covering products including Net Profiler, AppResponse, NetIM
Parimal Puranik, Vice President Product Management, Riverbed
Understanding the Economic Value and Benefits of Network Performance Monitoring
Bob Laliberte, ESG Practice Director and Senior Analyst
Heidi Gabrielson, Product Marketing Director
Infrastructure Monitoring with NetIM: Use-Cases and Workflows
Jemant Seth, Group Product Manager, Riverbed
Jesper Frishe, Technical Director, Riverbed
Machine Learning and AI for Network Operations and Troubleshooting
Vincent Berk, Chief Architect Security and Vice President
Troubleshooting with Wireshark
Gerald Combs, Director
|
Roadmap Session 2: Performance
Covering products including Steelhead, Client Accelerator, SaaS Accelerator
David Winikoff, Vice President Product Management, Riverbed
Maximize SaaS Performance and Quality of Experience with Riverbed SD-WAN
Brandon Carroll, Director Technical Evangelism, Riverbed
Matthew Iakhov, SE Manager Americas Enterprise, Versa Networks
Enhanced Teams and Streams Experiences
Brandon Carroll, Director Technical Evangelism, Riverbed
SaaS Offerings for the Public Sector
Marlin McFate, Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector
Performance and Visibility for the Public Sector: A Fireside Chat with the Small Business Administration (SBA)
Terrence K. Hudgen, Deputy CTO, Director of Engineering, SBA
Mort Batchelder, Solutions Engineer, Riverbed
|
A CTO Conversation: Network Resiliency and Security for a Remote Workforce
Shehzad Merchant, Chief Technology Officer, Gigamon
Vincent Berk, Chief Architect Security and Vice President
Fireside Chat with Riverbed and ONUG
Subbu Iyer, CMO, Riverbed
Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-chair, ONUG
Customer Session: How this AEC Firm Stayed Competitive through a Global Pandemic
Kevin Walgren, Technology Lead, Landform Professional Services
Alison Conigliaro-Hubbard, Vice President Product Marketing, Riverbed
Customer Session: Widely Distributed Environment Consulting Firm ERM Discusses the Need to Work from Anywhere
Ian Trueman, Director of IT Operations, ERM
Alison Conigliaro-Hubbard, Vice President
Read blog: 3 Critical CEO Priorities Driving Post-COVID Growth
For additional details on sessions and featured speakers, and to register to attend, please visit the Riverbed Global User Conference 2020 site: www.riverbed.com/UserConference. Riverbed will announce additional speakers and sessions in the coming weeks.
About Riverbed
Riverbed enables organizations to maximize performance and visibility for networks and applications, so they can overcome complexity and fully capitalize on their digital and cloud investments. The Riverbed Network and Application Performance Platform enables organizations to visualize, optimize, remediate and accelerate the performance of any network for any application. The platform addresses performance and visibility holistically with best-in-class WAN optimization, network performance management (NPM), application acceleration (including Office 365, SaaS, client and cloud acceleration), and enterprise-grade SD-WAN. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 99% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.
Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.
