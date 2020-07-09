CORRECTING and REPLACING MULTIMEDIA Avaya Positioned by Aragon Research as Leader in Intelligent Contact Center Solutions for 2nd Consecutive Year– Citing Strength in Cloud, AI Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience

Avaya Identified for Contact Center Performance and Strategy in Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Center

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been included as a Leader in ‘The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Center 2020’. Avaya Contact Center solutions enable millions of agents, at thousands of organizations around the world, help customers resolve issues and address ambitions every single day. Contact center staff use Avaya’s technology to connect and be productive, working from anywhere.

According to the report1, authored by Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy, “The contact center market is evolving to address changes in customer expectations and more stringent enterprise requirements, and Avaya is at the forefront of applying innovation to the customer journey, including its application of emerging AI technologies.”

Avaya’s extensive AI capabilities were specifically recognized, both native and through partnerships like its integration of Google Contact Center AI, for improving the customer experience and anticipating customer needs. “Avaya’s expertise enables customers to integrate new capabilities in the speech technology and AI-enabled customer engagement market,” Lundy added. “Avaya has one of the largest install bases of contact center deployments, offering private, public, and hybrid cloud, and it has continued to push the envelope.”

Avaya offers unmatched scale of tens of thousands of seat deployments, addressing unique customer requirements, for 90 percent of the Fortune 100 and over half of the Fortune 500 companies. For organizations considering the transition to a cloud contact center, Avaya’s OneCloud CCaaS multicloud solution meets the needs of any organization. Avaya global customers including Banco Galicia, C3i Solutions (an HCL Technologies Company), and Hydro Ottawa, among others, are helping to drive innovation with Avaya’s Intelligent Contact Center portfolio.

“Avaya’s Contact Center solutions enable our users to build a winning brand by providing effortless interactions and a consistently exceptional experience for their customers in any deployment model from anywhere across the globe,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya, “An intelligent contact center bolsters brand preference through consistent, frictionless experiences, and we are committed to helping organizations enhance business outcomes by improving the customer journey. On any given day, millions of people are engaging with an Avaya contact center, and they probably don’t realize it. We’re excited to be identified as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Center and we look forward to continue enabling our customers’ success by driving continual innovation for experiences that matter.”

Avaya’s placement in the report was bolstered by solutions like Avaya Spaces™, a cost-effective and advanced cloud meeting and team collaboration app that changes the way work gets done, and Avaya Cloud Office™, an all-in-one solution that helps make it fast and easy for organizations to leverage cloud communications to drive business success and help empower workforces to call, meet and message productively no matter where they are. Both solutions can be integrated as key communications and collaboration tools for organizations building more responsive, effective and efficient Intelligent Contact Centers.

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined the major providers in the industry based on its three dimensions of analysis: strategy, performance, and reach. “Leaders” are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and perform effectively against those strategies. To be named a “Leader,” companies must demonstrate comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies.

