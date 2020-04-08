CORRECTING and REPLACING Modernizing Medicine Hosting Webinar to Help Physician Practices Maintain Financial Health During COVID-19

Covering telehealth reimbursement, select programs under the CARES Act, Medicare Advance Payments and more to help practices stay abreast of recent changes

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subhead should read Covering telehealth reimbursement, select programs under the CARES Act, Medicare Advance Payments and more to help practices stay abreast of recent changes (instead of Covering telehealth reimbursement, select programs under the CURES Act, Medicare Advance Payments and more to help practices stay abreast of recent changes).

The corrected release reads:

MODERNIZING MEDICINE HOSTING WEBINAR TO HELP PHYSICIAN PRACTICES MAINTAIN FINANCIAL HEALTH DURING COVID-19

Covering telehealth reimbursement, select programs under the CARES Act, Medicare Advance Payments and more to help practices stay abreast of recent changes

With the absence of trade shows due to the COVID-19, online events have become the go-to resource for organizations. Modernizing Medicine®, a leading healthcare technology company, is hosting a series of webinars covering recent practice financial health topics to help providers stay abreast of the many industry changes in the wake of COVID-19.

The company will host the webinar series “COVID-19 & the Financial Health of Your Practice” on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at both 12pm EST and 7pm EST. The topics covered are intended to be relevant to physicians, physician owners, CEOs, COOs, CFOs and HR management of dermatology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, plastic surgery and urology medical practices of all sizes. Those interested can register here and are encouraged to invite colleagues who could benefit from the topic. Deeper dive webinars on the topic of financial health will follow this first webinar and those interested can see upcoming online events here.

Dr. Michael Sherling, Chief Medical and Strategy Officer at Modernizing Medicine and co-founder, stated, “These are uncharted times for all of us and it is posing challenges for businesses of all sizes. We are all hopeful that practices and businesses return to normal operations sooner rather than later, but during this period of time we hope to be a resource for the healthcare community.”

Hosted by Dr. Michael Sherling, this webinar addresses what financial strategies and opportunities you could turn to during this crisis to help you take care of your practice. The webinar will cover:

The CARES Act

Business Loan Programs

Employment issues

Telehealth reimbursement and the rules and changes that apply

New enhancements to modmed® Telehealth

Rachel Cowen, Mara McDermott and Erica Stocker from the law firm McDermott Will & Emery along with Krisanne Fieldhouse, VP of Practice Management, and Ronda Tews, Director of Billing Compliance from Modernizing Medicine will be actively involved in the webinar to lend additional insights and perspectives.

Additionally, Modernizing Medicine recently received the #1 ranking for Integrated Practice Management/Revenue Cycle Management and EHR in Surgical Specialties by Black Book™ Research. This was the first year the research group compiled this report as it separated the EHR and PM/RCM survey periods so as not to influence the other and calculated Surgical Specialties and Primary Care.

For more information on Modernizing Medicine’s telehealth solution, please visit modmed.com/telehealth.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies are transforming how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized in order to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Our specialty-specific, data-driven and cloud-based electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, plus revenue cycle management (RCM) services, were built by a team including specialty physicians and practice management professionals. Our suite of products and services is designed to transform the clinical, financial and operational aspects of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices. We also offer products designed specifically for ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Modernizing Medicine

Alexandra Bimonte

561-880-2998 x1576

alexandra.bimonte@modmed.com

www.modmed.com



Matter for Modernizing Medicine

Alexandra Foley

978-518-4558

modmed@matternow.com

www.matternow.com