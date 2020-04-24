CORRECTING and REPLACING: IBTA Enhances Data Center Performance and Management with New InfiniBand Architecture Specification Releases

InfiniBand Architecture Specification Volume 1 Release 1.4 Includes Faster Network Signaling Rate, New Telemetry and Configuration Capabilities and an Integration of the RoCE and Virtualization Annexes

IBTA ENHANCES DATA CENTER PERFORMANCE AND MANAGEMENT WITH NEW INFINIBAND ARCHITECTURE SPECIFICATION RELEASES

The InfiniBand® Trade Association (IBTA), a global organization dedicated to maintaining and furthering the InfiniBand specification, today announced the public availability of the InfiniBand Architecture Specification Volume 1 Release 1.4 and Volume 2 Release 1.4. With these updates in place, the InfiniBand ecosystem will continue to grow and address the needs of the next generation of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence, cloud and enterprise data center compute and storage connectivity needs. The InfiniBand Architecture Specification Volume 1 Release 1.4 and Volume 2 Release 1.4 are available for download here.

Volume 1 defines the core InfiniBand Architecture, information required for operation of switches, routers, server or storage adapters, and management. Release 1.4 enhancements improve manageability by enhancing quality of service with virtual lane arbitration, accelerating access to switch port state information for advanced telemetry capabilities, and encompassing support of features added to Volume 2 as well as integrating previously released RoCE and Virtualization Annexes. Volume 1 also improved its compliance statements to simplify members efforts to deliver compliant InfiniBand products.

Volume 2 specifies the electrical and mechanical configurations, defining the requirements for physical media and signaling rates. Release 1.4 includes support for 50Gb/s per lane throughput, PAM-4 signaling, and adjustable forward error correction to enable the fastest and most reliable server and storage connectivity. It also adds support for 2X link width, enabling more options for switch and adapter network configurations and high switch radix product implementations.

“The ever-increasing need for higher performance in the world of supercomputing demands interconnect solutions provide continuously faster speeds, lower latency and advanced telemetry and configuration options. The IBTA continues to meet these industry demands by providing enhancements to InfiniBand scalability and optimization,” said Bill Magro, co-chair of the IBTA Technical Working Group. “Our two new InfiniBand Architecture Specification updates provide end users with optimal bandwidth, power and latency while improving overall functionality and implementer access.”

