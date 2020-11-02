CORRECTING and REPLACING Huron Closes Acquisition of ForceIQ

Combination of cloud software capabilities and industry expertise will help organizations accelerate digital transformation

HURON CLOSES ACQUISITION OF FORCEIQ

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced it has completed its acquisition of ForceIQ. The combination of the companies enhances Huron’s capabilities to help clients create exceptional customer experiences and accelerate their digital transformation.

“ We are pleased to welcome the ForceIQ team to the Huron family,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “ We look forward to activating this acquisition as a platform for continued growth in new verticals, including financial services, energy and utilities, and the public sector.”

Together, Huron and ForceIQ will help clients design, build and bring to market products, services and experiences powered by the cloud.

For reporting purposes, ForceIQ will be included in Huron’s Business Advisory segment. For more information, read the press release announcing the acquisition here.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature, including those concerning the company’s current expectations about its future results, are “forward-looking” statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “provides,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “can,” “will,” “meets,” “could,” “likely,” “intends,” “might,” “predicts,” “seeks,” “would,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “continues,” “guidance,” or “outlook” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations about future requirements and needs, results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, our clients and client demand for our services, and our ability to sell and provide services, including the measures taken by governmental authorities and businesses in response to the pandemic, which may cause or contribute to other risks and uncertainties that we face; failure to achieve expected utilization rates, billing rates and the number of revenue-generating professionals; inability to expand or adjust our service offerings in response to market demands; our dependence on renewal of client-based services; dependence on new business and retention of current clients and qualified personnel; failure to maintain third-party provider relationships and strategic alliances; inability to license technology to and from third parties; the impairment of goodwill; various factors related to income and other taxes; difficulties in successfully integrating the businesses we acquire and achieving expected benefits from such acquisitions; risks relating to privacy, information security, and related laws and standards; and a general downturn in market conditions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, among others, those described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Huron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

