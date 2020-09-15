CORRECTING and REPLACING Highview-backed National Fire & Safety Acquires Element Fire Protection

Acquisition Further Strengthens National Fire & Safety’s Leading Position in the Greater Phoenix Area

HIGHVIEW-BACKED NATIONAL FIRE & SAFETY ACQUIRES ELEMENT FIRE PROTECTION

Acquisition Further Strengthens National Fire & Safety’s Leading Position in the Greater Phoenix Area

National Fire & Safety, a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform and a portfolio company of Highview Capital (“Highview”), today announced the acquisition of Element Fire Protection LLC (“Element”), a fire safety service and inspection provider headquartered in the greater Phoenix area.

Led by owner-operator Clint Slone, Element’s management team has over 40 years of combined experience in the fire safety industry. The Company offers a wide variety of services, including comprehensive annual inspections, backflow testing, emergency training, and repair and maintenance of complex systems and equipment such as alarms, lighting, sprinklers, extinguishers, pumps, hydrants and clean agent systems. As part of the transaction, Element will integrate the entirety of its operations and employee base with RCI Systems, Inc. (“RCI”), a subsidiary of National Fire & Safety.

The combination of Element’s and RCI’s complementary offerings will meaningfully expand National Fire & Safety’s scale and capabilities in Phoenix, the nation’s fifth largest city, enabling the Company to better serve the fire safety needs of its nearly 2 million residents. Clint Slone, Principal of Element, said, “ We are thrilled to be joining the National Fire & Safety platform and plan to harness this opportunity and leverage our relationships in the region to aggressively grow our business.”

Todd Little, President of RCI, said, “ The Element team’s reliability, professionalism and unbeatable customer service have earned the company a first-class reputation in the fire safety industry. We are excited to work with Clint and his team to extend our impact and deliver our life-saving products and services to more customers across the Southwest.”

P.J. Gilbert, Managing Director at Highview and National Fire & Safety Board member, added, “ Element is an outstanding addition to the National Fire & Safety family, and a perfect fit for the fire safety business model we are pioneering across the U.S. Mountain West and Southwest. We look forward to working with Element’s team as we continue to execute on our ambitious vision for our platform.”

About Element Fire Protection LLC

Element Fire Protection LLC is a fire safety service and inspection provider headquartered in the greater Phoenix area, with a focus on providing high quality customer service at an affordable price point. Element offers a wide array of services to keep its customers’ fire protection systems up to date, compliant, and safe, including fire system testing and training; sprinkler system, kitchen hoods, emergency lighting, clean agent systems and backflow testing and repair; 24 hour monitoring and equipment sales. Element Fire is NICET, IMFA, ABPA, and CSA Certified. For more information visit http://elementfirepro.com/.

About RCI Systems, Inc.

RCI Systems, Inc., headquartered in Tempe, Arizona is a leading contractor of fire-sprinkler systems. Founded in 1993 by Todd and Cynthia Little, the Company provides sprinkler design, build, installation, inspection, maintenance, repair and monitoring services. https://www.rcifire.com/.

About National Fire & Safety

National Fire & Safety is a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform, backed by Highview Capital. National Fire & Safety’s mission is to deliver safe and reliable fire protection tools by leveraging the local knowledge and expertise of the nation’s most trusted brands. Through its independent subsidiaries Frontier Fire Protection, LLC, Elite FPS, LLC, RCI Systems, Inc., and Element Fire Protection LLC, National Fire & Safety is the trusted choice of over 1,200 customers in seven states across the Western U.S. Its subsidiaries collectively service a variety of end markets, including retail, healthcare, education, government, industrial, distribution and residential. For more information on National Fire & Safety, please visit www.natfiresafety.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.

