CORRECTING and REPLACING Easy Migration Package to Assist Wirecard Clients Transition

i2c rapid migration plan to help Businesses using Wirecard issuer processing services to Protect Global Programs

i2c Inc., a leading global provider of digital payment and open banking technology, today announced a rapid migration plan to assist clients of Wirecard AG processing services who may require support for their programs.

i2c is prepared to help businesses with a smooth and rapid migration of credit, debit and prepaid card programs, via rapid implementation with the i2c platform, to minimize any customer disruption. Financial services organizations have partnered with i2c globally for 20 years, curating their payments and banking programs with fully-customizable i2c digital banking and payments solutions.

i2c is recognized for its advanced agile cloud processing platform, 1,300 global payments specialists, engineering bench strength and well-established ecosystem partnerships. i2c has maintained a perfect record of 100 percent reliability and availability during its long history, which is delivered through the depth and breadth of i2c’s operational maturity including a hardened infrastructure, strong governance and practices. i2c can execute new or migrate existing programs in mere weeks.

As an i2c client recently noted, “Migrating to i2c from another processor went flawlessly. There was no downtime and we actually increased active users on our platform as we reactivated dormant accounts in the process.”

i2c services are available globally with access to major card networks, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Union Pay, Discover and many local in-country networks. The i2c global platform provides a full suite of front-end and back-end processing services, so existing programs can continue without interruption.

“i2c is here to support a smooth transition of your programs and also work with you to transform your processing capabilities to the next level for years to come,” said Kevin Fox, EVP and Head of Sales for the Americas. “i2c’s technology and virtual infrastructure is unrivaled and is a consistent reason why buyers select us as their payment strategist and processing partner. We are accustomed to transitioning client accounts without incident in record time and have a global footprint with banks and network providers in 200+ countries around the world that we can put at your service.”

To hear how flawless program migration can be and learn more about this special offer from i2c, contact migrate.wirecard@i2cinc.com

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and open banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

