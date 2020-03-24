CORRECTING and REPLACING CU Healthcare Innovation Fund Leads Investment Into ClinOne – a Remote Clinical Trial Patient Management Technology Company

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

CU HEALTHCARE INNOVATION FUND LEADS INVESTMENT INTO CLINONE – A REMOTE CLINICAL TRIAL PATIENT MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

ClinOne, an industry leader in remote clinical trial patient management, added the CU Healthcare Innovation Fund as the lead investor for their Series-A financing, with a first closing of $3.6 million. The fund is affiliated with the Anschutz Medical Campus in Denver and counts UCHealth, the University of Colorado and Children’s Hospital Colorado as limited partners.

Through the ClinOne and ClinTrialConnect platforms, the company allows pharmaceutical sponsors, research sites and clinical trial participants to perform and automate key clinical trial operational tasks including clinical trial recruitment, study execution, compliance and patient retention from any location world-wide. ClinOne’s modules span patient recruitment, remote consent (eConsent), patient reported outcomes and surveys (ePRO), dosing management, remote vital sign management data collection and seamlessly integrates with home healthcare visits and telemedicine video visits.

“Our fund invested in ClinOne as it is clear to us that clinical trial management needs to be both digitized - with new workflow tools that better manage and retain patients, and virtualized - by allowing patients to be managed at home and avoid trips to the hospital/research site whenever possible,” said Steven Lindseth, General Partner at the CU Healthcare Innovation Fund. “This need is especially acute now during the current pandemic, as the FDA’s recent guidelines stipulate. ClinOne’s recent partnership with our portfolio company BioIntelliSense, as an example, will enable remote patient monitoring to come to clinical trial management in more robust ways.”

“Through these uncertain times, it is comforting to know that technology exists to allow individuals to participate in clinical trials with minimal physical contact with the research site itself. This funding will allow us to expand our product suite and sales efforts to meet the high demand we are seeing,” said Rob Bohacs, co-founder and CEO of ClinOne.

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment and remote patient compliance. The company’s sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers, patients and caregivers completely remotely. ClinOne conducts clinical trials in 55 countries across 43 languages.

About The CU Healthcare Innovation Fund

The CU Healthcare Innovation Fund is located on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado. The fund invests in companies that have developed meaningful partnerships with the institutions on the campus. The $50 million fund invests across digital health, therapeutics and devices. For more information visit www.cuvcfund.com

Rob Bohacs

hello@ClinOne.com