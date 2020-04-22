CORRECTING and REPLACING CSI Named One of Best Large Places to Work in Kentucky for Eighth Consecutive Year

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headline of release should read: CSI Named One of Best Large Places to Work in Kentucky for Eighth Consecutive Year (instead of: CSI Named in Top 10 Best Large Places to Work in Kentucky for Eighth Consecutive Year). The first sentence of release should read: ...has been recognized for the eighth consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky, ranking as one of the top large companies in the state. (instead of: has been recognized for the eighth consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky, ranking as one of the top 10 large companies in the state).

The corrected release reads:

CSI Named One of Best Large Places to Work in Kentucky for Eighth Consecutive Year

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, has been recognized for the eighth consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky, ranking as one of the top large companies in the state. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and Lifestyle Health Plans selected this year’s winners as part of the 16th Annual Best Places to Work competition.

Headquartered in Paducah, Ky., CSI employs approximately 1,200 individuals nationwide and provides community banks and other financial institutions with innovative digital banking technology. The company’s solutions include core banking software, digital banking and payments processing solutions, managed IT services, regulatory compliance and document services.

“CSI’s most valuable asset is our devoted and talented staff who help us deliver a service-centric culture within our industry,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “The commitment our employees show to the company vision and goals is the driving force behind our long-term success and innovation, which leads to our customers’ continued success.”

Now in its 16th year, the Best Places to Work in Kentucky competition highlights the top 100 companies in the state based on their commitment to measure, focus and move their workplace environments toward excellence. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.

“It is truly remarkable to be honored as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for eight straight years,” said Powless. “This award reflects our employees’ dedication to high-quality financial technology solutions delivered through a customer-centric philosophy that brings value to our banking customers year after year.”

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Kentucky competition, including a full list of this year’s recognized companies, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, digital banking solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

