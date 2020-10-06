CORRECTING and REPLACING Axonius Summit Predictability 2021 to Feature Leading CISOs and Industry Experts

CISOs and Industry Leaders Reveal Their Top Security Priorities During Extraordinary Times at Interactive Virtual Event

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SINET16--A previous version of this release erroneously listed Taylor Lehmann's occupation. Taylor is Partner and Co-Founder at SideChannel Security. Axonius apologizes for the inaccuracy.

The updated release reads:

AXONIUS SUMMIT PREDICTABILITY 2021 TO FEATURE LEADING CISOS AND INDUSTRY EXPERTS

CISOs and Industry Leaders Reveal Their Top Security Priorities During Extraordinary Times at Interactive Virtual Event

Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management, today announced its compelling lineup of speakers for Predictability 2021, a free, half-day virtual conference about what IT and security can do right now to make next year more predictable. From noon until 5 p.m. EDT on Thursday, October 22, the interactive event will feature sessions from CISOs, security practitioners, and industry experts along with networking opportunities for attendees. Registration is open now and (ISC)2 members can earn up to 4 CPEs for attending.

From outdated configuration management databases to poor asset visibility, auditing, compliance, and vulnerability management, the event will take a deep dive into one of cybersecurity’s most pervasive, fundamental challenges: asset management. With in-depth presentations and interactive debates, participants will gain actionable insight and learn how a Fortune 500 CISO leverages asset management for cybersecurity to make things more predictable.

Featured speakers include:

Lenny Zeltser, CISO, Axonius and SANS Faculty Fellow, will tap into his wealth of knowledge and experience in working with global security professionals to give practical, actionable advice in his presentation, “What CISOs Can Do Right Now For A Predictable 2021.”

Allan Alford, CISO, NTT DATA Services, and Taylor Lehmann, Partner and Co-Founder at SideChannel Security, will go head to head in a special edition of The Great Debate, a virtual series that examines both sides to the most pressing issues in cybersecurity. In this special live episode, Alford and Lehmann will argue what the No. 1 cybersecurity priority should be in 2021.

Larry Whiteside Jr., President, International Consortium for Minority Cybersecurity Professionals, will share how the organization works to achieve the consistent representation of women and minorities in cybersecurity through programs designed to foster recruitment, inclusion, and retention—one person at a time.

Guests will also hear from Axonius CEO and Co-Founder Dean Sysman, as well as Regional Sales Director Patrick Kelley and Director of Sales Engineering Mikkel Hansen about fundamental cybersecurity concerns, such as solving the top five CMDB challenges, getting an accurate asset inventory, understanding the deployment status of security solutions, and ensuring cloud instances are secure and meeting benchmarks, such as those defined by the Center for Information Security.

“After a long year of unexpected twists and turns, Axonius is on a mission to make 2021 more predictable—starting with cybersecurity,” said Sysman. “We want to give security leaders actionable steps to future-proof their organizations and manage the unpredictable, which starts with having a comprehensive asset inventory and confidently knowing those assets are secure.”

The first 100 registrants will receive the official Predictability 2021 conference kit with exclusive swag and tools to help make life a bit more predictable. Visit the Axonius blog or the event website or for a full agenda, session descriptions, and registration.

About Axonius

Axonius is the cybersecurity asset management platform that gives organizations a comprehensive asset inventory, uncovers security solution coverage gaps, and automatically validates and enforces security policies. By seamlessly integrating with over 270 security and management solutions, Axonius is deployed in minutes, improving cyber hygiene immediately. Covering millions of devices at customers like The New York Times, Schneider Electric, Landmark Health, AppsFlyer, and many more, Axonius was named the Most Innovative Startup of 2019 at the prestigious RSAC Innovation Sandbox, was named to the CNBC 2019 Upstart 100 list, and was one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list. For more, visit Axonius.com.

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

axonius@lookleftmarketing.com

229-834-3004