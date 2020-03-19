CORRECTING and REPLACING AVer’s Response to COVID-19

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--First paragraph, second sentence of release should read: As a means to help offset the impact of these events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be reducing the MSRP on all USB Camera Products by 10% globally (Instead of: As a means to help offset the impact of these events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be reducing the MSRP on all products by 10% globally.)

The corrected release reads:

AVER'S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Here at AVer, we recognize that our customers are experiencing an unexpected increase in demand for video collaboration tools to help maintain business continuity and connect their newly distributed workforce. As a means to help offset the impact of these events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be reducing the MSRP on all USB Camera Products by 10% globally. This policy will remain in effect while our customers are abiding guidance from their local authorities to limit contact with others. Our partner community is being informed of this action and will be ready to assist you with all AVer solutions. Our customers can email inquiry.usa@aver.com for further assistance and an introduction to one of our many global valued partners.

For more information about AVer products visit averusa.com

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people #connectbetter. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds our customers' expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

Charles Montoya | (408) 813-8696

National Sales & Marketing Director

SIU-PR@aver.com