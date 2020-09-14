CORRECTING and REPLACING Asana Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for September 22, 2020

BusinessWire

Asana Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for September 22, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO


ASANA ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL FOR SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

Asana, Inc. (“Asana”), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2020 and its outlook. The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investors.asana.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (833) 529-0220 or +1 2363892147 (outside of the U.S.) The conference ID is 8979235. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investors.asana.com.

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 82,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Allbirds, Sephora, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann, and Woolworths rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.


