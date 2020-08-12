CORRECTING and REPLACING Anyscale Hosts Inaugural Ray Summit on Scalable Python and Scalable Machine Learning

Creators of Ray Open Source Project Gather Industry Experts for Two-Day Event on Building Distributed Applications at Scale

ANYSCALE HOSTS INAUGURAL RAY SUMMIT ON SCALABLE PYTHON AND SCALABLE MACHINE LEARNING

Creators of Ray Open Source Project Gather Industry Experts for Two-Day Event on Building Distributed Applications at Scale

Anyscale, the distributed programming platform company, is proud to announce Ray Summit, an industry conference dedicated to the use of the Ray open source framework for overcoming challenges in distributed computing at scale. The two-day virtual event is scheduled for Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, 2020.

With the power of Ray, developers can build applications and easily scale them from a laptop to a cluster, eliminating the need for in-house distributed computing expertise. Ray Summit brings together a leading community of architects, machine learning engineers, researchers, and developers building the next generation of scalable, distributed, high-performance Python and machine learning applications. Experts from organizations including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, and more will showcase Ray best practices, real-world case studies, and the latest research in AI and other scalable systems built on Ray.

“Ray Summit gives individuals and organizations the opportunity to share expertise and learn from the brightest minds in the industry about leveraging Ray to simplify distributed computing,” said Robert Nishihara, Ray co-creator and Anyscale co-founder and CEO. “It’s also the perfect opportunity to build on Ray’s established popularity in the open source community and celebrate achievements in innovation with Ray.”

Anyscale will announce the v1.0 release of the Ray open source framework at the Summit and unveil new additions to a growing list of popular third-party machine learning libraries and frameworks on top of Ray.

The Summit will feature keynote presentations, general sessions, and tutorials suited to attendees with various experience and skill levels using Ray. Attendees will learn the basics of using Ray to scale Python applications and machine learning applications from machine learning visionaries and experts including:

Ion Stoica, Anyscale co-founder and Executive Chairman, and University of California, Berkeley professor

Michael I. Jordan, University of California, Berkeley distinguished professor

David Patterson, University of California, Berkeley Graduate School professor emeritus

Manuela Veloso, Head of AI research, J.P. Morgan

Azalia Mirhoseini, Senior Research Scientist, Google Brain

Wes McKinney, founder, Ursa labs and Pandas creator

Edilmo Palencia, Principal AI Engineer, Microsoft

“It is essential to provide our customers with an enterprise grade platform as they build out intelligent autonomous systems applications,” said Mark Hammond, GM Autonomous Systems, Microsoft. “Microsoft Project Bonsai leverages Ray and Azure to provide transparent scaling for both reinforcement learning training and professional simulation workloads, so our customers can focus on the machine teaching needed to build their sophisticated, real world applications. I’m happy we will be able to share more on this at the inaugural Anyscale Ray Summit.”

To view the full event schedule, please visit: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/ray-summit/program/schedule/

For complimentary registration to Ray Summit, please visit: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/ray-summit/register/

About Anyscale

Anyscale is the future of distributed computing. Founded by the creators of Ray, an open source project from the UC Berkeley RISELab, Anyscale enables developers of all skill levels to easily build applications that run at any scale, from a laptop to a data center. Anyscale empowers organizations to bring AI applications to production faster, reduce development costs, and eliminate the need for in-house expertise to build, deploy and manage these applications. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Anyscale is based in Berkeley, CA. www.anyscale.com.

