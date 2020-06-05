BusinessWire

Cornerstone to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Cornerstone to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (“Cornerstone”) (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced that it will host its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time in a virtual-only meeting format.


Due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support the health and well-being of employees, directors and stockholders, Cornerstone no longer intends to hold its Annual Meeting in person.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 27, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, can attend the Annual Meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSOD2020. Stockholders that would like to participate in the Annual Meeting can do so by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, the voting instruction form or notice previously distributed. Stockholders that hold their shares through a bank, securities broker, dealer or other nominee and do not have a control number should contact the nominee. Stockholders will be able to vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual-only meeting format but can be used by stockholders to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. No additional action is required for stockholders that have already voted.

A notice regarding this change to a virtual-only meeting format is also being filed as additional proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 7,000 clients of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and 50+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Gold
Cornerstone
jgold@csod.com

Media Contact:
Deaira Irons
Cornerstone
dirons@csod.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

NETS Driven to Wellness Campaign Now Available

Posted on Author Business Wire

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) has released a new Driven to Wellness website developed by NETS through a cooperative agreement with NHTSA. The campaign, geared toward employers, helps integrate often ov…
BusinessWire

Stellar Cyber Adds User Behavior Analytics to Security App Store

Posted on Author Business Wire

App provides global view of user behavior to better track threats
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NTA–Security provider Stellar Cyber, with the first Open-XDR security platform, today added a User Behavior Analytics (UBA) App to its Security A…
BusinessWire

Penn, Schoen and Berland Determines Americans Are Ready for a Sugar Rush – As Long as It Involves Chocolate

Posted on Author Business Wire

PSB Research Uses Bandit MaxDiff to Test 66 Candies to Find the Top Halloween Treat
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Halloween draws near, it’s no surprise that Americans have candy on the brain. But which ones? PSB Research, a full-service strategic c…