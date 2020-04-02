Cornerstone Helps K-12 Teachers Transition to Online Learning

With Cornerstone Cares, K-12 teachers can access free training to help them shift to an online teaching model

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, in partnership with the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation, today released free, expertly created training content to help K-12 teachers rapidly transition from a traditional classroom to an online learning model.

With more than 55 million U.S. students displaced from recent school closures, thousands of educators are urgently moving to an online - or virtual - learning format, requiring them to rapidly transform how they teach and engage with their students. Responding to this vast and pressing need, Cornerstone rallied its internal expertise in online learning to create a free content playlist for teachers that offers best practices and tactical information as they shift to this new way of teaching.

Available on Cornerstone Cares, a new resource for people to access free learning content on a variety of critical topics impacting the world right now, “A Teacher’s Guide to Online Learning” was designed by former teacher and Head of Cornerstone Studios, Summer Salomonsen, Ed.D, and rapidly produced by the Cornerstone Studios team. It features bite-size, informative videos and downloadable guides that elevate the conversation from “how do I teach online?” to “ how might I continue to connect with and impact my students online?” And, because teachers are under a significant amount of pressure and have a limited time to make this transition, the content is short and digestible, available on any device and platform and easily downloadable for those who don’t have online access at home.

In addition to this playlist, Cornerstone Cares features three other free content playlists designed to help people manage through these challenging times. These playlists include:

The “COVID-19” playlist, featuring information about infection prevention and control of Coronavirus from leading health organizations

The “Working from Home” playlist, including best practices for staying productive and motivated while working remotely

The “Mental Health and Stress Management” playlist, featuring tips and techniques for effective self-care and promoting positive mental health

“ We are all feeling the impact of this pandemic – and sharing our expertise has become a human imperative,” said Summer Salomonsen, EdD., Head of Cornerstone Studios. “ We know online learning and the resources we have access to enabled us to rapidly respond to this need. For those teachers looking for best practices and support, the content we’re sharing is personal and authentic and will challenge them to shift their mindset to the online classroom.”

Additionally, starting today, Cornerstone Cares content is now available in English, French, German, Spanish and Italian.

