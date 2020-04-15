 Coretelligent Included in Boston Business Journal’s 2020 Fast 50 List for the Fifth Consecutive Year

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Boston Business Journal has named Coretelligent, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT and private cloud services, to its exclusive 2020 Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on a formula that counts revenue growth from 2016 to 2019, making these companies a key component of the region's continued economic growth.

“At a time when the world is coping with the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, I am extremely proud of our team for continuing to serve our customers with excellence," notes Kevin J. Routhier, Founder, and CEO of Coretelligent. “Receiving this prestigious award from the Boston Business Journal for the fifth consecutive year helps us remember that the individuals behind the Coretelligent brand are making a difference in the lives of our clients every day. The inclusion in this year's list is more meaningful than ever, as it demonstrates Coretelligent's ability to consistently deliver exceptional service while achieving exceptional growth."

Coretelligent's continued success is the result of an unwavering focus on security and process, which helps provide clients with the assurance that they are fully compliant with government regulations and protected from cyber threats at all times. Their experience in complex businesses such as financial services, life sciences, technology, legal and manufacturing assures that each new client will have access to the background and knowledge required to quickly scale and implement solutions.

“At a time when positive business news is hard to come by, the privately held companies included among this year’s Fast 50 have something to celebrate indeed,” Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal, said. “The COVID-19 crisis has changed the way we work and live; and like many others, we have reimagined our event and content to ensure the health and safety of all. Our celebration, originally scheduled to be held on May 20, is now expected to be held in November.”

A Fast 50 special publication is scheduled to run in the May 22 weekly edition of the Business Journal. A second publication, complete with rankings by revenue, will be published in conjunction with the Fast 50 event at the Aloft Hotel Seaport in South Boston, where we will announce the actual rankings.

Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2016 and $1 million in 2019 were considered. The numbers were crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal’s research department and by the media company’s Fast 50 partner, Withum. To be included, companies must maintain growth from 2018 to 2019 and record minimum sales of $1 million for 2019.

For the complete list of 2020 Fast 50 companies, visit the BBJ’s website here.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT, Security, and cloud services, enabling organizations to seamlessly power and successfully grow their businesses. Founded in 2006 and led by world-class experts, Coretelligent’s key White Glove services – Managed IT, Security and Compliance, Cloud Management and Backup and Disaster Recovery – are relied on by top-tier organizations in the financial services, life sciences, legal, and technology industries among others. The organization is recognized as leaders by the Boston Business Journal, CRN, Inc., MSPmentor, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Coretelligent’s headquarters are located in Westwood, Mass., with strategic offices located nationally in New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit www.coretelligent.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.

