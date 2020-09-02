BusinessWire

CoreSite Realty Corporation Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common Stock

Posted on

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.22 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the third quarter of 2020, consistent with the previous quarter.


The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


Contacts

CoreSite Contact
Kate Ruppe
Investor Relations
303-222-7369
InvestorRelations@CoreSite.com

