CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Closing of $150 million of 3.75% Senior Notes Offering

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“CoreSite”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced that its operating partnership, CoreSite, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), agreed to issue and sell an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of its 3.75% senior notes due May 6, 2027 (the “Notes”), in a private placement to certain “accredited investors” pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

An aggregate principal amount of $100 million of the Notes was issued on May 6, 2020, and an aggregate principal amount of $50 million is expected to be issued by the Operating Partnership on or prior to July 14, 2020.

Interest on the Notes is payable semiannually, on the 15th day of June and December in each year, commencing on December 15, 2020. The proceeds from the Notes will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Operating Partnership and are jointly and severally guaranteed by CoreSite and each of the Operating Partnership’s subsidiaries that guarantees indebtedness under the Operating Partnership’s senior unsecured credit facilities.

“The successful execution of this offering affords us the financial flexibility to repay outstanding amounts on our revolving credit facility and provides us with additional liquidity to fund future development projects without the need to access additional capital in the near-term,” said Jeff Finnin, Chief Financial Officer at CoreSite. “Additionally, I would like to thank our lending institutions for their continued support of CoreSite and to our team of professionals for successfully completing this transaction.”

The Notes and the guaranties thereof will not be and have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes or the guaranties thereof in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

