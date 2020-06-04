CoreSite Completes SV8 Data Center in Santa Clara

– Completes Construction of Final Phase 3 –

– Hosting Virtual Open House on June 17th –

– Offers Highly Interconnected Campus with Robust Ecosystem –

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced completion of Phase 3, the final phase of its new ground-up data center development on its Santa Clara campus.

A Highly Interconnected Campus and Robust Ecosystem

SV8 is part of CoreSite’s Santa Clara and broader Silicon Valley connected campus, with close proximity to the heart of the high-tech Silicon Valley market. The SV8 data center provides a strong ecosystem enabled to support the digital transformation and hybrid and multi cloud use cases of businesses with increasingly interconnected data workloads, high performance needs, growing interoperability demands and a need to be located near the network and cloud edge.

SV8 is positioned to deliver a rich community of –

Enterprises , with high-performance, low latency needs

, with high-performance, low latency needs Best-of-breed solution partners , for hybrid cloud architecture, migration and managed services needs

, for hybrid cloud architecture, migration and managed services needs Leading cloud service and content providers , easily accessed via direct cloud onramps, the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange (OCX) and the Any2 Internet Peering exchange

, easily accessed via direct cloud onramps, the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange (OCX) and the Any2 Internet Peering exchange Expansive Network options, including a rich marketplace of domestic and international carriers as well as access to undersea cables

“Our SV8 data center delivers efficient data center design that enables enterprises to solve for mission critical, performance-sensitive hybrid cloud applications,” said Mike Durham, CoreSite’s Vice President and General Manager. “The addition of our SV8 data center increases access to our robust ecosystem to serve customers with one of the most interconnected data center campuses in the Silicon Valley area and provides one more option to fit varying customer needs.”

CoreSite’s New SV8 Data Center Provides Customers With High Density, Diverse Fiber Routes and Sustainably Focused Construction Features

CoreSite has built the third and final phase of SV8, a 162,000 square foot, 18 megawatt capacity, purpose-built, ground-up development. Phase 3 is comprised of 54,000 square feet and six megawatts of now available capacity. The Company previously leased and placed into service Phases 1 and 2, and has preleased 11% of Phase 3.

“We designed SV8 to offer a high density, easy interconnection access, and sustainably focused operations in a highly interconnected campus to appeal to those customers who require being near the network edge to serve their high performance and low latency applications,” said Brian Warren, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President of Development and Product Engineering.

SV8 features include –

High-count fiber connectivity to SV4 at 2972 Stender Way and diverse metro network products to SV1 at Market Post Tower, two of the top Santa Clara and Bay Area interconnected buildings

Sustainability focused cooling systems utilize economization for the majority of the year

Learn More About CoreSite’s SV8 Data Center Capabilities

SV8 Virtual Open House - June 17, 11:00 AM-12:30 PM PDT

Join CoreSite for a virtual open house to highlight SV8, a new purpose-built data center in the heart of our Santa Clara campus. In addition to the virtual tour, attendees will have the opportunity to –

Hear industry analyst IDG - present the most recent trends and research,

- present the most recent trends and research, Engage with industry experts - from both CenturyLink and Microsoft Azure,

- from both CenturyLink and Microsoft Azure, Join Q&A - bring your questions to make this an interactive and valuable experience!

- bring your questions to make this an interactive and valuable experience! Click here to register - you will be prompted to create a free BrightTALK account if you have not previously accessed the platform.

Contact Our Team

For further information for any of CoreSite’s Bay Area connected data centers please contact Gerry Fassig, CoreSite’s Vice President of Sales at Gerry.Fassig@CoreSite.com, or Mike Durham, CoreSite’s Vice President and General Manager at Mike.Durham@CoreSite.com.

Highlights/Key Facts

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite’s control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company’s data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

© 2020, CoreSite, L.L.C. All Rights Reserved

Kate Ruppe

Investor Relations

303-222-7369

InvestorRelations@CoreSite.com