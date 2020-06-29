BusinessWire

CoreSite Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on CoreSite Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will host its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will issue its financial results prior to market open on Thursday, July 30, 2020.


The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international).

A replay will be available until August 6, 2020, and can be accessed after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13705744.

The earnings conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com and clicking on the “Investors” link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


Contacts

CoreSite Contact
Kate Ruppe
Investor Relations
303-222-7369
InvestorRelations@CoreSite.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Privitar To Host Inaugural In:Confidence Digital May 14th & 21st

Posted on Author Business Wire

Data and privacy experts from World Health Organization, Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, Future Privacy Forum and others to share insights on the impact of COVID-19 on data privacy, data privacy tech and consumer empowerment, and the changing regula…
BusinessWire

Beacon Healthcare Systems’ Virtual Compliance Manager to be Showcased at HCCA Meeting Jan. 26-29 in Florida

Posted on Author Business Wire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beacon Healthcare Systems will showcase the healthcare industry’s leading compliance, analytics and monitoring solution at the annual Managed Care Compliance Conference Jan. 26–29 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida….
BusinessWire

Navigant Research Report Shows the Market for Smart Home Devices with Hub Capabilities Is Expected to Experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 22% from 2019-2028

Posted on Author Business Wire

Regional market growth is expected to be largely driven by North America and Asia Pacific
BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–A new report from Navigant Research analyzes several key product categories expected to foster device interactio…