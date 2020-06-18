Corent Tech Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corent Technology, a technology leader in automated Cloud migration, modernization, and management - announced today that it has achieved the coveted Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Corent provides proven technology to help customers move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration, and operations.

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Corent Technology as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Corent is proud to achieve AWS Migration Competency status,” said Sean Jazayeri, Senior Executive, Strategic Alliances at Corent. “Our team is dedicated to helping organizations accelerate achieving their technology objectives by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. This puts us in an elite company of specialized APN Partners who have achieved AWS Migration Competency status in the ‘Migration Technology for Discovery & Planning’ category.”

“We pride ourselves in providing a tool for discovery that uniquely helps our partners and customers plan their entire Cloud journey. SurPaaS® goes far beyond just providing an inventory of workloads and their dependency maps. SurPaaS provides specific recommendations and associated enabling technologies for automated re-platforming, re-topologizing, refactoring (PaaS Integration, and Containerization) and SaaS-enablement, all without looking at or changing the applications’ source code,” added Jazayeri.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

“HPE has used Corent SurPaaS to do scanning and discovery in large cloud migration projects. Our clients are very pleased with the quality and depth of information that SurPaaS provides them,” said Kevin Lange, Master Database Architect, Performance Engineer at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is the provider of SurPaaS platform that automates some of the most complex, time- and labor-consuming cloud migration, modernization, and management tasks, including automated SaaS-enablement of Software Applications. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HPE, Cisco, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit: www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

