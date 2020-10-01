CoreLogic’s Dr. Frank Nothaft Receives 2020 HousingWire Vanguard Award

Prestigious award recognizes leaders in businesses contributing to the growth of the housing economy

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Foreclosure--CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Dr. Frank Nothaft, executive and chief economist, has received the coveted 2020 HousingWire Vanguard Award. The recipients of this award are prominent industry professionals who have made an impact in their respective fields within housing and mortgage finance and whose exemplary leadership is consistently moving markets forward. With over 37 years of experience in the housing market, Dr. Nothaft has undoubtedly become the respected and go-to expert for analysis, commentary and forecasting in global real estate, insurance and mortgage markets.

“ Frank has been an essential contributor to CoreLogic for several years. He has the unique ability to take abstract economic concepts and apply them to practical business and policy solutions,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “ His expertise spans not only residential and commercial property markets, but also mortgage finance. During his impressive career, he has advised executives in the housing industry and government and has truly become a trusted voice worldwide. We are thrilled he is being recognized for his tremendous impact and the many vital contributions he provides within the entire industry.”

Throughout the nation, multiple corporate, industry and government leaders depend on Dr. Nothaft’s knowledge related to economic and housing policy, insight and forecasts into market movements. As the housing market contends with the impact of a global pandemic, the industry has come to depend even more on Dr. Nothaft for interpreting and disseminating analysis on the state of the housing and mortgage activity today and in the coming year. He is a regular spokesperson for CoreLogic and has been quoted in over 2,800 pieces of online media.

Additionally, Dr. Nothaft has also been active in his local community through his volunteer commitments. He has served on the Board of Directors of the nonprofit Falls Church Housing Corporation, which owns Section 8 housing in northern Virginia, received the Freddie Mac Community Service Award and has volunteered each of the last several years for a local Habitat for Humanity build.

