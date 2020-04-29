CoreLogic Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Foreclosure--CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders. CoreLogic will pay a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business June 1, 2020.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

