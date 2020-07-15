Core Scientific Acquires Atrio, Strengthening Its AI Capabilities as the Cloud for Data Scientists™

Acquisition also brings Atrio’s CEO as SVP of Artificial Intelligence Technology onboard

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Scientific, a leading infrastructure and software solutions provider for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain led by CEO Kevin Turner, the former COO of Microsoft, announced the acquisition of certain assets and technology of Atrio Inc, a performance-critical AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) cloud services company. Core Scientific has also recently partnered with NVIDIA, the inventor of the GPU, as well as NetApp, the leader in cloud data services, to provide free access to AI and data engineering infrastructure for GPU-accelerated novel coronavirus-related research. The addition of Atrio’s innovative intellectual property and expertise is a part of Core Scientific’s larger efforts in building the Cloud for Data Scientists™ which includes helping researchers accelerate AI-based genomics research to combat the pandemic.

HPC workloads and AI are converging to create solutions that span across a range of industries, from performing seismic analysis in the oil and gas field, to calculating complex risks in financial markets for more informed decision-making. More recently, HPC and AI have been the key pillars in propelling research in fields such as life sciences and pharmaceuticals, with AI being integrated into HPC workflows to solve molecular genetic codes of viruses like COVID-19 and aid drug discovery efforts.

With Gartner forecasting that 40% of CIOs are expecting to implement AI at scale by the end of 2020, Core Scientific is driven by a demand for AI solutions that can seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure.

“Atrio has a strong background in creating infrastructure agnostic computing platforms to solve challenges for some of the world’s largest enterprises,” said Ian Ferreira, Chief Product Officer of Artificial Intelligence at Core Scientific. “Having previously worked with Atrio in a commercial capacity, we are impressed by their strong technical expertise and are excited to finally bring both our HPC and AI capabilities under one roof and offer customers a seamless experience for their high-end computing needs.”

As part of the transaction, Max Alt, former CEO of Atrio, will be joining Core Scientific as its Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence Technology. Atrio’s developers and other service providers have agreed to work with Core Scientific moving forward.

Max Alt, Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence Technology at Core Scientific and former CEO of Atrio said: “This is a powerful and complementary combination of technology and expertise. We share the common vision that AI and blockchain will change the way information is processed in an increasingly decentralized yet connected world. Embarking on our next chapter with technology that stemmed from RStor's investment in Atrio, we will, together with Core Scientific, bring bleeding edge services into the market by offering simplified and converged HPC-AI cloud solutions for high end workflows.”

