Core BTS Names Industry Veteran Paul Lidsky as CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veteran IT solutions and technology services industry executive Paul Lidsky has been named chief executive officer of Core BTS (Core), a national IT solutions consulting and managed services provider. As CEO, Lidsky will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to drive organizational growth, build market share and increase profitability for Core.

Lidsky joined Core’s board of directors in 2018 and will continue to serve in his role as chairman. Prior to joining Core, Lidsky served as president and CEO of Datalink Corporation, an IT solutions and services company focused on data center, collaboration, security and enterprise networking, as well as technical support, consulting and managed services. Lidsky has more than 35 years of experience in successfully growing IT service organizations and has served in executive leadership roles at Calabrio, Inc., Spanlink Communications, Inc., Computer Telephony Solutions, Inc., and OneLink Inc.

Core offers a comprehensive set of IT services and cloud solutions focused on cloud modernization, networking, data center, collaboration and security, as well as managed services and resource management services. In addition, Core boasts top-tier partnerships with industry leaders, including robust relationships with Cisco and Microsoft to name a few.

“I look forward to working with Core’s strong leadership team and more than 450 dedicated employees to build on the company’s reputation of meeting the lifecycle technology needs of clients while providing exceptional customer service,” Lidsky said. “I am enthusiastic about the opportunities to strengthen our vendor partnerships and to grow our service offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients, especially during this challenging time.”

With 15 offices across the United States, Core employs a team of IT consultants, solution architects and engineers who provide design, implementation and ongoing support services. Core has over 1,200 active customers across diverse industries, including healthcare, education, financial services, gaming and manufacturing. In August 2018, Core was acquired by Tailwind Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within healthcare, business services and industrial services.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc. (Core) is a multi-brand technology solution provider focused on customer-centric software, technology and related IT infrastructure services to corporate and public-sector clients. Core solves complex business needs across cloud transformation, networking, collaboration, security and data center infrastructure. For more information on Core, visit www.corebts.com.

About Tailwind Capital:

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within healthcare, business services and industrial services. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has managed $3.6 billion of committed equity capital, and has invested in 43 portfolio companies and over 110 add-on acquisitions.

