BusinessWire

Copart, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Copart, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CopartEarnings--Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 after the close of market on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/copart090320. A replay of the call will be available through November 2, 2020 by calling 877-919-4059. Use confirmation code: 38708517.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 150,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (avk.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.


Contacts

Melissa Hunter, Executive Support Manager
Office of the Chief Financial Officer
972-391-5090 or melissa.hunter@copart.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Back-to-School Without a Glitch: California Virtual Academies Opens Their Online Doors for the New School Year

Posted on Author Business Wire

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Virtual Academies (CAVA), a tuition-free full-time online public school, serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to get back to work providing California students with the safe and…
BusinessWire

MEDIA ADVISORY: Planning for a 2021 Recovery: At QuickBooks Town Hall Event, Senators Rubio and Cardin Lay out What’s Next for Small Business Relief Efforts

Posted on Author Business Wire

Senators tell small businesses that restrictions may last as long as the end of 2021 and that long-term payroll relief may be necessary
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At a virtual QuickBooks Town Hall event this week, Senators Marco Rubio and…
BusinessWire

Harris Williams Advises Kalkomey Holdings, LLC on its Sale to Cove Hill Partners

Posted on Author Business Wire

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Kalkomey Holdings, LLC (Kalkomey), a portfolio company of Inverness Graham, on its sale to Cove Hill Partners…