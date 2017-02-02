Copart Expanding San Jose Location

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, is expanding its San Jose location located at 13895 Llagas Ave. in San Martin.

“I’m proud of our ongoing growth nationwide, and with this announcement in particular, I’m excited about our growth in Californiathroughout the past four months,” said Jay Adair, CEO of Copart. “We opened a new location in the densely-populated Los Angelesarea in November, expanded our San Diego location last month, and now we are expanding our San Jose location,” said Jay Adair, CEO of Copart. “This land provides the capacity to continue growing in the California market.”

Online auctions for Copart San Jose are every Tuesday at noon PST. Copart’s inventory is not limited to vehicles, but also includes a wide selection of boats, RVs, ATVs, motorcycles and more.

As a proud community partner, Copart also offers law enforcement, fire departments and similar government agencies a safe training environment. Copart locations are also used by agencies as a controlled environment to train K-9s to track narcotics and explosive devices. Copart in Martinez, California has hosted both the Contra Costa Fire Department and the California Rescue Dog Association for training and drills.