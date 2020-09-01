Cooley Hires Cyber/Data/Privacy Leader and Team in Europe

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prominent cyber/data/privacy lawyer Patrick Van Eecke has joined Cooley as a partner in its Brussels office. Van Eecke arrives from DLA Piper, where he was co-chair of the firm’s global data privacy and cybersecurity practice. Joining him is a multinational team of data protection professionals from France, Spain and Latvia.

“Patrick is one of the outstanding European cyber/data/privacy lawyers of his generation, and he has a significant market reputation for deftly working across various European jurisdictions,” said Michael Rhodes, chair of Cooley's global cyber/data/privacy practice. “His skills will be a significant asset to our team and to our clients, particularly as we continue expanding our Brussels office and our capabilities across Europe.”

Van Eecke has more than 25 years of experience guiding clients through complex issues spanning data protection, cyber, consumer protection, advertising and electronic signatures. He advises startups, scaleups and multinationals in diverse industry sectors, including telecommunication companies, internet service providers, software developers and companies using IT-related services. Van Eecke is also involved in diverse consulting projects for the European Commission, national governments and multinational global corporations. He becomes head of Cooley’s European cyber/data/privacy practice and vice chair of its global c/d/p practice.

“Cooley has earned its standing as a cyber/data/privacy powerhouse, and I’ve long been impressed by the complex and high-value matters it handles, as well as its unique, collaborative culture,” said Van Eecke. “I’m eager to leverage the firm’s platform and join my new colleagues in delivering exceptional results for clients as they navigate increasingly complex and cutting-edge challenges.”

Van Eecke is ranked Tier 1 in Legal 500 and Chambers for his data protection work. He is a regular speaker at national and international conferences and is often asked to comment on internet law related issues in the press. Van Eecke is also a professor at the University of Antwerp, teaching European information and communications law, and a frequent guest lecturer on internet law at various other universities.

Following the 2015 opening of its multi-award-winning London location, Cooley launched in Brussels last year, marking its first entry into continental Europe. The Brussels office recently moved into Spectrum, a state-of-the-art new building in the heart of the capital, strengthening Cooley’s commitment to the region and market.

Cooley’s global cyber/data/privacy practice consists of a large team of lawyers focusing on all aspects of privacy, cybersecurity and data governance. A six-time Law360 Privacy Practice Group of the Year and a two-time Recorder Privacy Litigation Department of the Year, its integrated practice is comprised of four pillars: compliance and strategy, transactional support, breach preparedness and response, and privacy and data security litigation and investigations.

About Cooley LLP

Clients partner with Cooley on transformative deals, complex IP and regulatory matters, and high-stakes litigation, where innovation meets the law.

Cooley has 1,100+ lawyers across 16 offices in the United States, Asia and Europe.

Cooley LLP

Andrea Orzehoski, aorzehoski@cooley.com, +1 858 550 6259