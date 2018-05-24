Coolest Cars Under $20,000

“Even at a lower price point, the 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 are loaded with tech and safety features andoffered in sharp and versatile packages,” said Michael Harley, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. “Both good-looking and exciting to drive, these top picks are worth closer consideration by today’s budget-minded shopper.”

Kelley Blue Book’s 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 for 2018

Rank Year Make Model Editorial Comments 1 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Available in both sedan and hatchback form, the Mazda3 offers practicality that appeals to compact car buyers, with sportiness that makes even daily chores more fun. 2 2018 Honda Civic Kelley Blue Book’s Small Car Best Buy of 2018, the Civic is a well-rounded car offered as a sedan or coupe that’s comfortable, roomy, practical, efficient, packed with cool tech, and a blast to drive. 3 2018 Hyundai Kona The Kona was given a healthy dose of modern style, and the clean, crisp cabin is filled with a bevy of connectivity and advanced safety features. 4 2018 Volkswagen Golf Euro-tuned handling and a sporty attitude are only part of what makes the Golf such an appealing car. 5 2018 Kia Soul Few vehicles match the Kia Soul’s alluring combination of bold style, SUV-like versatility, and practicality, with a roster of standard and available features that add to the Soul’s value. 6 2018 Jeep Renegade Of all the vehicles on this list, the Renegade is the one that can get you the furthest beyond where the pavement ends. 7 2018 Subaru Impreza Already earning extra credit for its standard all-wheel drive, a recent redesign gives the Impreza sedan and hatchback sharper looks, more refinement and a larger palette of tech and convenience features, all while retaining the strong value proposition and reliability for which Subaru is known. 8 2018 Honda Fit This diminutive hatchback has a feature called the Magic Seat that gives the interior space and versatility that rivals that of a small SUV. The combination of practicality and pep at an affordable price makes the Fit a hard car to resist. 9 2018 Hyundai Elantra The all-new Elantra GT hatchback expands the Elantra lineup, adding a dose of likable style and five-door versatility to the mix. 10 2018 Chevrolet Sonic The Sonic’s starting price of $16,170 makes it the most affordable car on this list. But what keeps Chevrolet’s subcompact sedan and hatch on our list of coolest cars is its compelling combination of tech, comfort and a fun attitude, all wrapped in redesigned sheet metal.

Two longstanding criteria – that the vehicle is both fun to drive and fun to own – are critical among the deciding factors of what Kelley Blue Book editors freely admit is a very subjective “cool factor,” which is also the over-arching No. 1 criterion for a vehicle to place on this list. Each vehicle is available for purchase starting at $20,000 or less*, using Kelley Blue Book’s exclusive Fair Purchase Price as the yardstick. Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price and Fair Market Range are part of KBB.com’s Price Advisor tool, showing what consumers can reasonably expect to pay this week in their area for a new vehicle when purchasing from a dealer. Factors such as current market conditions, vehicle availability, local demand, and seasonal buying trends all help determine a vehicle’s Fair Market Range and Fair Purchase Price.

To see KBB.com’s full coverage of the 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 for 2018, including full editorial comments about each model, pricing details, vehicle photography, inventory and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/car-news/all-the-latest/coolest-new-cars-under-20000/2100005410/.