Convoy Brings on New Executive to Continue Rapid Expansion and Digital Transformation in Freight

Mark Okerstrom appointed to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convoy, the nation’s most efficient digital freight network, today announced that Mark Okerstrom has been appointed as the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 31, 2020. In this newly created role, Okerstrom will work closely with Co-Founder and CEO, Dan Lewis, and bring his expertise in scaling large digital marketplaces to Convoy’s leadership team. Mark will directly oversee Convoy’s finance, operations, sales, marketing, supply, and marketplace growth teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Convoy team,” said Dan Lewis, CEO of Convoy. “The trucking industry forms the backbone of the U.S. economy, and Mark’s arrival comes at a critical time as Convoy’s growth continues to support thousands of businesses and small trucking companies nationwide, delivering essential goods and tackling problems of waste and inefficiency. Mark’s experience building industry transforming businesses will help Convoy deliver the transportation network of the future and achieve our mission of endless capacity and zero waste. I look forward to partnering with Mark as we continue to rapidly expand our digital freight network in innovative new ways. I have the utmost confidence that his wealth of knowledge and trusted leadership will be instrumental to our long-term growth.”

“I am excited to be joining Convoy at this important stage of their growth,” said Mark Okerstrom, Convoy’s new President & COO. “I’ve been watching Convoy from its early beginnings, and it’s been truly remarkable to witness what it has accomplished in just 5 short years since its inception. Dan and team have led Convoy on an impressive journey from small, disruptive new entrant in the massive $800bn U.S. trucking market to what it has become today - a category-defining, leading digital freight network that is bringing the power of technology and a commitment to sustainability to a fragmented and inefficient industry. I can’t wait to start working alongside Dan and the talented Convoy team to help take the company to the next level and beyond.”

Okerstrom is an experienced executive and board member with deep U.S. and international, public and private company experience and a strong track record spanning more than 13 years in Fortune 500 leadership roles. Most recently Mark was President & CEO of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) and prior to that was Expedia Group’s CFO and EVP of Operations. Before joining Expedia, Mark worked with global consultancy Bain & Company in Boston and San Francisco, UBS Investment Bank, and the global law firm Freshfield Bruckhaus Deringer in London. Mark holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of British Columbia.

About Convoy

Convoy is the nation’s most efficient digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 72 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets. Convoy.com

Sam Hallock

425-241-8954

Sam.Hallock@convoy.com