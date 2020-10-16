Convergence Systems Limited Announces RFID Distribution Partnership With Intrasonic Technology

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global RFID equipment supplier Convergence Systems Limited has signed an agreement with Dallas-based innovator, Intrasonic Technology to become the exclusive distributor in the Americas for CSL’s complete line of RFID products. This new joint marketing venture delivers CSL’s world-class RFID products to System Integrators (ISV’s) throughout the Americas.

IST and CSL’s partnership aim to provide UHF RFID products for hundreds of use cases in dozens of wide-ranging industries. According to Intrasonic President, Robert Pinell, IST-RFID will stock and distribute CSL’s full line of high performance RFID products, including the CS108 Bluetooth Handheld sled reader and the CS463 Intelligent fixed reader.

As a Master Distributor of CSL products, IST will ensure a reliable, competitively-priced source for all CSL’s solutions; including superior service for after sales support. “We’ll provide all the product services a reseller requires, including product support, warranty resolution and repair. IST-RFID can also provide drop-shipping, configuration and kit-bundling for resellers’ unique projects,” Pinell said.

Convergence Systems Managing Director Jerry Garrett embraced this partnership, “We couldn’t be happier to team up with Intrasonic to ensure a streamlined distribution and support service for all our products in the Americas.”

IST President, Robert Pinell agreed, saying, “We’re extremely excited with this new partnership with CSL and believe we will provide a fantastic new resource for a wide range of customers in the Americas.”

IST-RFID and Intrasonic Technology are located at 9525 Forest View Street, Dallas, TX, 75243. Hours are 8am to 5pm CT, Monday through Friday. They may be reached at 877.435.0670, international callers may reach them at 972.235.0670.

About Convergence Systems Limited

Founded in 2000, Convergence Systems Limited is a leading design engineering and marketing company of radio frequency ID RFID readers, antennas, tags and custom designed OEM RFID products. CSL delivers a broad portfolio of RFID products that comply with Electronic Product Code™ (EPC) Gen 2 and meet global frequency certifications for retail applications, logistics management, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, access control, transportation and other specialized uses. A member of standards organization RAIN RFID, AIM and EPC Global, CSL is headquartered in Hong Kong with global distribution channels. For more information, visit www.convergence.com.hk

About Intrasonic Technology, Inc.

Intrasonic Technology, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is an electronics wholesale company that manufactures full-featured, easy-to-use music distribution and intercom systems offering significant value at an affordable price. Products include video door intercom systems, a wide variety of speakers for both indoor and outdoor use as well as associated accessories.

Intrasonic Technology, Inc. is committed to providing reliable products at competitive prices and with superior service. For more information, visit www.intrasonictechnology.com.

