ControlUp Reels in $27 Million Series C

SAN JOSE — ControlUp, which bills itself as a self-healing End-User Computing (EUC) solution enabling customers to monitor, troubleshoot, and remediate their EUC environments, announced it has completed a $27 million Series C round of financing led by JVP and K1 Investment Management, bringing total funding to $40 million.

Since launching in 2014, ControlUp has supported business continuity for thousands of enterprises. The latest investment will enable the company to expand its platform and market presence to monitor and dynamically optimize user experience for the enormous growth in Work-From-Home deployments.

“As we look across the business sector over the last year, it is clear that every industry has been impacted. From healthcare and finance, to education and government, every industry has one clear goal: to identify and activate an agile workflow for their employees,” said Asaf Ganot, founder and CEO of ControlUp. “At ControlUp, we work to ensure that our 1,200+ worldwide enterprise customers have the resources and expertise needed to address IT management challenges, while simultaneously planning for the future. We are committed to providing the best solutions on the market to ensure companies are able to create sound workflows and achieve their overarching business goals, across an evolving array of work environments.”

The Series C financing follows major company milestones:

Expanding the company’s client roster to B2C and B2B brands comprising more than 50 of the Fortune 100, including T-Mobile/Sprint, plus a host of others;

Expanding the industry-leading platform to enhance its abilities as the most complete and unique platform for enterprise management of digital user experience;

Growing the company employee base by more than 50% in 2020, employing 180 employees globally.

“ControlUp leads the next generation of performance automation of information systems, distributed among offices and endpoints, in any organization, anytime, anywhere, in a virtual or physical environment. It gives the organization a complete picture of its network performance,” says Erel Margalit, founder and chairman of JVP. “Through Artificial Intelligence the company enables learning of best practices in parallel networks and performance improvement in real time. We are proud of our partnership with Asaf Ganot and Yoni Avital, entrepreneurs who have built a significant company and are bringing Israeli excellence to the forefront of the world stage. They are on their way to building a leading global company.”

ControlUp’s AIOps platform gives organizations an end-to-end view of their end-user computing environments. With the lion’s share of the global workforce currently working outside the office, the intelligence provided by ControlUp is vital to providing an optimal user experience and ensuring productive work environments. At the heart of ControlUp’s solution is its proprietary machine learning-based Real-Time Engine, which connects to a multitude of data sources using flexible and expandable data collectors that cover a wide array of architectures and technologies. It uses a high-performance, in-memory database in order to digest, associate and correlate hundreds of thousands of records in a single node.

“K1 is excited to partner with JVP and the ControlUp team as they continue their impressive expansion in the end-user computing space,” said Hasan Askari, managing partner at K1. “ControlUp has a unique solution for managing technology environments for businesses that seek to improve the user and employee experience. Their approach is simple and accessible and solves the real-world problems that businesses need to succeed.”