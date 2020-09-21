ContinuServe Teams with AWS to Help Drive Value Realization for Private Equity Firms and Portfolio Companies

ContinuServe and AWS are developing methodologies and preconfigured solutions to accelerate integration during acquisitions and carve-outs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AWS--ContinuServe, a leader in IT and finance business process outsourcing, today announced a new agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc. The agreement will assist private equity (PE) firms and their portfolio companies in solving integration challenges that are created from combining disparate systems during acquisitions and provide methodologies that can be applied earlier in the investment cycle to speed strategic and financial returns. In these transactions, the PE firm is buying carved-out units and either operating them independently or combining them with another business. Typically, in a carve-out, the sold unit does not include back-office components and IT infrastructure, so the buyer must quickly ramp-up these capabilities to maintain business continuity and must find ways to extract data from the unit’s disparate systems. By delivering methodologies and pre- configured solutions, ContinuServe and AWS are helping to speed integration and then provide opportunities to transform and modernize the buyer’s data warehouse allowing for better, faster and more proactive decisions.

“Solving complex business challenges facing companies during a carve-out is best accomplished by working together with collaboration and focus,” said Pradeep Khurana, Managing Director of ContinuServe. “By working with AWS, we are bringing our combined skill sets together to develop solutions that accelerate value realization and improve the outcome for private equity and the companies they support.”

To speed the carve-out process, ContinuServe has developed a repeatable and scalable cloud-based approach for rapid scoping, extraction, and visibility into data by leveraging services like AWS Lambda, a service that lets customers run code without provisioning or managing servers, and Amazon Redshift, a fast, simple, cost-effective data warehousing service, as well as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for rapid migration from legacy systems. As an example of this collaboration, AWS, ContinuServe, and HCI Equity Partners, a middle market PE firm with significant in-house expertise in data integration, warehousing, and analytics, built a scalable data warehouse to speed the combination of two businesses during a recent carve-out. The benefits have extended beyond this single event and are now being used to give HCI greater insight into portfolio operations. HCI’s portfolio companies have also benefited, as HCI has given them access to an affordable, repeatable, and scalable approach to modernization to drive competitive advantage, as well a solution that can be leveraged during their own acquisition efforts.

“Technology is a key driver for accelerating outcomes during a carve-out and AWS delivers the breadth and depth of services that companies need to modernize and transform rapidly,” said Paul Zimmerman, Worldwide Head, Private Equity, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “By collaborating with trusted advisors and private equity firms, AWS is able to provide the experience and insight to help investors successfully integrate new lines of business while minimizing the impact of legacy debt.”

“Working with ContinuServe and AWS has allowed our team to quickly stand up dynamic and adaptable technology infrastructure stacks within our portfolio companies, irrespective of their legacy IT systems,” said Bob Hund, Operating Partner of HCI Equity Partners. “Doing so enables HCI to analyze our

businesses on an ongoing and real time basis, and quickly identify areas for investment and optimization in partnership with our management teams.”

