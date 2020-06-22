Contentsquare Files Patent Infringement Against Quantum Metric and Decibel Insight for Unauthorized Use of Session Replay and Heatmaps

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contentsquare announced today it has filed complaints against Quantum Metric and Decibel Insight over the unauthorized use of Contentsquare’s patented technologies, including Session Replay and Heatmap capabilities.

Contentsquare CEO Jonathan Cherki commented, “We have filed these complaints in order to enforce our patent rights and stop the unauthorized use of our market leading technologies. These rights were developed through the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in research and development and in the acquisition of Clicktale, a company which was founded in 2006 by innovative and visionary people. Innovation is key to our strategy and we will continue to invest in, acquire, develop and defend our portfolio of patents.”

Contentsquare counts approximately 200 employees focused on research and development, and will continue to invest in this area in the future.

Cherki explained, “This decision to defend our patents and our technologies has been weighed thoroughly. By analyzing billions of digital behaviors to optimize customer experience on web, mobile and apps, our innovations strongly contributed to the launch of the digital experience analytics market. Protecting our technology will ensure the long-term success of our platform and our ability to continue to provide the cutting-edge solutions that our clients and partners depend on.”

Contentsquare will continue to defend, protect and enforce its leading intellectual property against any other potential infringing of technologies in the future.

About Contentsquare:

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Today, it helps more than 700 enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Contentsquare recently completed a $190M Series D funding round.

