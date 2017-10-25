Constructor.io Raises $5 Million for Site Search

SAN FRANCISCO – Constructor.io has emerged from stealth with a $5 million Series A funding round led by Zetta Venture Partners and includes a significant investment from Signia Venture Partners.

Constructor.io hopes to revolutionize on-site search experiences by providing the world’s most advanced autosuggest that ensures visitors find what they need and brands convert traffic into revenue. Constructor.io already works with some of the largest online retailers such as Jet.com, as well as SaaS innovators like Expensify and healthcare pioneers like Eligible.

Constructor.io’s flagship offering uses machine learning to learn from website users to make better on-site search suggestions, overcome spelling errors, update result rankings and master synonyms. Constructor.io’s plug-and-play autosuggest makes search personalized, driving more revenue from search and a better customer experience.

“Making the shopping experience transparent, efficient and fun is at the core of Jet.com’s mission. Our engineering team delivers on this mission with the help of Constructor.io, which powers personalized on-site search,” says John Turek, SVP of Engineering, Jet.com. “Constructor.io’s solution has proved critical in helping us identify everything from spelling corrections to foreign language recognition, enabling us to be more effective and efficient in our operations and positively contributing to our bottom line.”

“Everyone who has used the Internet has experienced poor on-site search results. Constructor.io helps guide people so that they find what they want quickly, regardless of typos, synonyms, and phrasing,” says Eli Finkelshteyn, Co-founder and CEO, Constructor.io. “Website visitors should never struggle to find what they are looking for on any site, ever. Engineering, user experience and commerce teams should not have to reinvent the search wheel over and over again when there are other business challenges to address.”

Optimizing on-site search traffic holds untapped upside for brands. According to analysis by Econsultancy, ecommerce visitors using search convert 1.8 times more often than other customers. And yet, their research also showed room for search improvement: 20% of people who use search go on to refine their searches (submit another search) and 21% exit a website after the search results.