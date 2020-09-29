Conga Appoints Noel Goggin as Chief Executive Officer

Goggin tapped to lead all-new Conga during the company’s next phase of growth

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conga, the leader in digital transformation for business processes, today announced the appointment of Noel Goggin as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Digital transformation is more important than ever, yet many organizations struggle to effectively digitize the most important elements of their businesses – the documents, contracts and processes for customer engagement, pricing, quoting, and contracting. SaaS leader Conga is increasingly critical to business transformation agendas with the most comprehensive solution set in the market. Goggin, who takes the helm from Frank Holland, will focus on empowering the innovation and acceleration of the company into its next phase of growth.

Goggin joins Conga with nearly 30 years of leadership, management and culture experience within the software industry. He most recently served as the CEO and Culture Leader at Aptos, where he successfully transformed the culture and performance of the business and directed its spin-off as a fully independent company. Prior to joining Aptos, he was the General Manager of the retail business unit at RedPrairie. He has a proven record of operational experience in product strategy and innovation, organization and business transformation, and building enduring teams and cultures.

“Finding the right leader for this moment was an incredibly important undertaking. Noel understands where we are as a company today and where we want to go tomorrow, and he shares our vision as an independent market leader. He has a deep appreciation for our employees, customers, and partners and is eager to be a part of Conga through this next phase,” said David Murphy, Chairman of the Board at Conga. “Noel is a seasoned industry veteran who brings terrific expertise to our journey as a category leader, with proven operational execution and customer success. His values are in line with the core values that serve as our company’s foundation, and he will be an excellent addition to the company.”

“I am thrilled to join the Conga team. Conga has a strong foundation for growth, with world-class products and a global reach that enables customers to digitally transform their businesses,” said Noel Goggin, CEO, Conga. “There is tremendous global market demand for Conga’s integrated solutions, which are delivered by an extremely talented team and sponsored by industry leading investors. I look forward to accelerating Conga’s growth by continuing to invest in a culture that puts people and customers first.”

Conga and Apttus joined forces in May 2020 to become the independent market leader in helping companies drive their digital – and business – transformation. The new company has achieved:

Approximately $400 million in GAAP revenue spread across a unique product portfolio that includes Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ), Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Revenue Management, Document Generation, Process Automation and eSignature

1,400 global employees across North America, Europe and Asia

A diverse and growing roster of 10,000+ customers driving digital transformation journeys

About Conga

Conga, the leader in digital transformation for business processes, empowers organizations to drive better insights and outcomes and achieve peak performance. Increase revenue generation, manage key relationships, and overcome complexity with a comprehensive solution set for business operations – the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Revenue Management. Conga helps businesses meet customer needs today while increasing agility to prepare for every possible tomorrow. ​

Conga is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. with global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @CongaHQ.​

Shelby Armstrong

Finn Partners for Conga

shelby.armstrong@finnpartners.com

989-600-8749