Conductive Ventures Launches With $100 Million

PALO ALTO — A new venture capital firm, Conductive Ventures, has launched in Silicon Valley with $100 million in funds. The team is led by experienced venture capitalists, Carey Lai and Paul Yeh.

Conductive Ventures will deploy $100 million to either lead or follow investments in expansion stage companies focused on enterprise software and hardware. Additionally, Conductive Ventures works closely with its portfolio companies to deliver demonstrable revenue acceleration through targeted introductions and partnerships. The firm has already invested in four companies: Ambiq Micro, CSC Generation, Desktop Metal, and Sprinklr.

Both Lai and Yeh bring over 30 years of combined experience in venture capital, entrepreneurship and operations. Carey spent his venture capital career at both Institutional Venture Partners (IVP) and Intel Capital where he invested in leading enterprise software companies including 500Friends (acquired by Merkle), Box (BOX), BrightEdge, Gigya (acquired by SAP), Nexmo (acquired by Vonage), Onefinestay (acquired by AccorHotels), Sprinklr, SweetLabs, Synchronoss (SNCR) and UUCUN (acquired by Baidu). Paul spent the early part of his career in product development and operations with a number of hardware and manufacturing companies including Ford, Tesla, Next Autoworks, and Fisker Automotive. Most recently he was a Partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB) where he focused on hardware and sustainability investments. Paul has worked as a board director/observer with entrepreneurs at AEye, Ambiq Micro, Beyond Meat, Crossbar, Desktop Metal, DJI, Ionic Materials, LuxVue (acquired by Apple), mCube, Motiv, Relayr, and Solidia.

One of the key differentiators of Conductive Ventures is that it aims to help portfolio companies access Japan through its relationship with Panasonic and its corporate partners. So far, all of Conductive Ventures’ portfolio companies have begun collaborating and engaging with a number of the its partners to accelerate revenue and reduce cost.

Conductive Ventures is built upon three core principles: serve entrepreneurs as the go-to board partner; serve investors with strong returns; and serve corporate partners by providing a bridge into Silicon Valley innovation.