Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 21, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it will present at the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The Company’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available on August 26th at 8:00 am ET.


Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation can be accessed through the Midwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.comtechtel.com, and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

