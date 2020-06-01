Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded a Contract Upgrade Worth Over $1.3 Million with Tier One Telecom Company

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 1, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today that its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized a contract upgrade worth over $1.3 million supporting 5G Location services and other enhancements with a major US-based mobile network operator.

“This mobile network operator continues to add state-of-the-art location technology to its service offerings, which enhance performance and public safety for their customers,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech Location Technologies has been selected for its end-to-end solution, which greatly enhances the operations and ease of use for application developers and end users.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, Comtech’s platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

