Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Announces the Launch of CDI Security Solutions

New offering and strategic hires position firm to help clients identify security risk, protect against threats and minimize business disruption

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloud--Computer Design & Integration LLC (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today the launch of CDI Security Solutions, a comprehensive consultancy group that will focus on expanding the Company’s best-in-class digital portfolio.

In a world that is constantly evolving due to new and emerging threats, CDI Security Solutions marries its strength in infrastructure, DevOps, and digital transformation with security. This integrated approach will allow CDI to better align with customer needs and deliver modern, thought-leading solutions that:

Embed security disciplines and best practices throughout the development transformation lifecycle

Help customers systematically baseline and improve their existing controls by leveraging evidence and data to proactively mitigate deviations before incidents occur

Combine security and network operations teams to drive optimal event response remediation efforts

“There’s no longer a separation between IT operations and security, and clients are demanding that their strategic partners keep pace,” said Rich Falcone, President, CDI. “As the digital economy evolves, we need to be prepared to protect our customers most critical assets, and for many, this means creating a comprehensive security strategy built on a solid digital foundation. CDI Security Solutions provides the tools and services necessary to monitor, detect, respond, remediate, recover and review incidents within a single partnership.”

CDI has also announced several new hires in a fast-growing roster of security experts:

Peter Brookman, Associate Vice President, has almost two decades of experience in risk, operations and sales. In this role, Brookman will be responsible for driving revenue and defining the Company’s go-to-market security strategy. Prior to joining CDI, he was Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at Morgan Stanley, where he grew and supported a risk department of over 700 professionals with a $100M budget.

Most recently, Brookman held senior and executive sales positions at Fidelis Cybersecurity and eSentire, where his primary responsibilities included driving topline revenue through the acquisition of new accounts, cross-sales, and creation of new services. During this time, he substantially grew recurring revenues for both companies and built relationships with over 250 enterprises. His ultimate achievement was helping accelerate and maximize a liquidity event, where his impact on topline revenue growth became a windfall for stakeholders.

Chris Whidden, Senior Security Solutions Architect, joins CDI with a strong background of pre-sales engineering, product management and product development. In his new role, Whidden will help the Company define its go-to-market portfolio and strategy of security solutions. He is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Pragmatic Marketing Manager and a Certified ScrumMaster. Prior to joining CDI, Whidden worked for various technology and services companies including eSentire, IBM Tivoli, Micromuse, Computer Associates (CA), KPMG Peat Marwick and White & Case.

Whidden most recently served as Senior Director of the Field CTO Office at eSentire, where he led the creation of new services and products that generated recurring revenue streams for eSentire and its partners. As a field sales engineer, he worked jointly with the North American sales and channel teams to onboard over 250 new accounts in less than four years.

“Together, these new additions bring decades of leadership experience in cybersecurity solutions and will help CDI provide our customers with options that will rival the marketplace,” added Falcone. “We look forward to utilizing their talent and caliber to ensure our customers lower the cyber risks facing every industry today.”

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Atlanta, Annapolis, Philadelphia, Boston and Virginia. The firm has been recognized as one of the top IT solution providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability needed to solve today’s most complex business challenges.

For more information, visit cdillc.com or call 1-877-216-0133. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Clark

CDI LLC

Stephanie.Clark@cdillc.com

201-426-9259