Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Announces the Appointment of William Huber to Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Position includes developing and evangelizing firm’s technology strategy and product portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloud--Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) announced today the promotion of William Huber to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effectively immediately.

In this capacity, Huber will be responsible for developing and refining the company’s technology strategy for products and services, working with executive, sales and service delivery leaders to bring new products and solutions to market, and effectively communicating CDI’s capabilities to investors, partners, customers, and employees.

Additionally, Huber will continue to provide thought-leadership and guidance for CDI’s go-to-market messaging and represent CDI at company, partner, and relevant industry events and conferences.

“Moving into this new role provides me with the unique opportunity to help our customers navigate their business into the digital era,” said Huber. “I am eager to demonstrate the limitless power of technology and utilize my expertise to continue helping CDI redefine the IT landscape and further cement our place as a market leader.”

Huber joined CDI as Director of Advanced Services in 2016 after a successful career as Principal Solutions Architect at Dell Technologies (Dell EMC, EMC). In this role, Huber was responsible for CDI’s next-generation, cloud-based consulting services, including cloud maturity, IT operations management, business process automation, and automation and orchestration. Most notably, he was instrumental in launching CDI’s ServiceNow consulting practice and its proprietary Hybrid Cloud Automation Framework (HCAF), which helps customers implement a hybrid cloud infrastructure in a predictable, accelerated, scalable, and secure way.

He was next promoted in 2018 to CDI’s Office of the CTO, where he held a key role in developing the firm’s Zero Touch Operations, expanding on HCAF and bringing fully autonomous IT operations to clients. Under Huber’s leadership, CDI expanded its portfolio to include automation, open-source, containerization, and DevOps solutions.

Huber’s extensive list of technical certifications and achievements cannot be understated. He is one of less than 288 individuals globally that holds the VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) credential, and one of just 33 individuals globally that holds that credential in the Cloud Management and Automation track.

Huber graduated from Western Governors University with a B.S. in Cloud and Systems Administration. Additionally, he serves as a board member for the Rutgers University Design Thinking program and holds a seat on the technical advisory boards for many of CDI’s strategic partners.

“Will has been a powerful asset in developing the solutions our customers need as they look to drive innovation and move toward an autonomous future,” said Vincent Collado, Executive Vice President, Digital Transformation, CDI. “He is an outstanding thought leader who has had a significant impact across our business, strategic goals, and most importantly, our company vision. We are confident that Will’s expanded leadership role will help shape our next phase of growth and opportunity.”

