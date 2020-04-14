Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloud--Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) announced today that it has successfully achieved its fourth VMware Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS. This competency demonstrates that CDI is committed to helping organizations accelerate digital transformation by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

“Achieving this competency further emphasizes CDI’s mission of moving our customers to a cloud-first operating model,” said William Huber, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), CDI. “As enterprises continue to invest in a hybrid architecture, they’re able to take advantage of the scalability, seamless workload portability and cost-savings that VMware Cloud on AWS offers. We look forward to continue guiding our customers along their cloud and digital journeys.”

“VMware is pleased to recognize CDI for achieving a VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like CDI are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” said Jenni Flinders, vice president and worldwide channel chief, VMware. “We value CDI as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities.”

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in specific solution areas.

CDI currently holds three additional VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation : Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

: Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies. Data Center Virtualization : Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.

: Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies. Network Virtualization: Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.

CDI is a VMware Principal Partner in the VMware Partner Connect Program, was awarded with VMware’s Americas Software-Defined Data Center Partner of the Year and holds many VMware distinctions, including: the VMware PKS Solution Competency, membership on the VMware Cloud and Services Partner Technical Advisory Board and the VMware Cloud Provider Program.

The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training, certifications and rewards. The VMware Partner Network includes a range of programs to meet the needs of a variety of partner expertise. Read more about VMware Partner Network.

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston. The firm has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 500 IT solution providers offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions that solve today’s most complex business challenges. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes. As one of the largest solution providers, CDI LLC combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability that its clients strive to achieve.

VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

