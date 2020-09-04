Company Profile for Xerox Holdings Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$XRX--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Company: Xerox Holdings Corporation Headquarters Address: 201 Merritt 7 Norwalk, CT 06851-1056 Main Telephone: 1-203-968-3000 Website: https://www.xerox.com Ticker/ISIN: XRX(NYSE)/US98421M1062 Type of Organization: Public Industry: Technology: Document solutions, software and services, production and office printers and multifunction print systems. Key Executives: Vice Chairman and CEO: John Visentin General Contact: Xerox Information Phone: 1-800-ASK-XEROX or 1-800-275-9376 Email: webmaster@xerox.com