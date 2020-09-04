Company Profile for Xerox Holdings Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$XRX--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.
Company:
Xerox Holdings Corporation
Headquarters Address:
201 Merritt 7
Norwalk, CT 06851-1056
Main Telephone:
1-203-968-3000
Website:
|
Ticker/ISIN:
XRX(NYSE)/US98421M1062
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Technology: Document solutions, software and services, production and office printers and multifunction print systems.
Key Executives:
Vice Chairman and CEO: John Visentin
General
Contact:
Xerox Information
Phone:
1-800-ASK-XEROX or 1-800-275-9376
Email: