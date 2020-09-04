BusinessWire

Company Profile for Xerox Holdings Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$XRX--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.



Company:

 

Xerox Holdings Corporation

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

201 Merritt 7

 

 

Norwalk, CT 06851-1056

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

1-203-968-3000

 

 

Website:

 

https://www.xerox.com

 

 

Ticker/ISIN:

 

XRX(NYSE)/US98421M1062

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

Industry:

 

Technology: Document solutions, software and services, production and office printers and multifunction print systems.

 

 

Key Executives:

 

Vice Chairman and CEO: John Visentin

 

 

General

 

Contact:

 

Xerox Information

Phone:

 

1-800-ASK-XEROX or 1-800-275-9376

Email:

 

webmaster@xerox.com

 

