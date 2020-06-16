Company Profile for VectorMax Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VectorMax’s pioneering of technologies that increase the efficiencies in delivering IP video over large scale, fully developed, and imperfect networks, solves the evolution of live linear broadcast television to on-network online delivery. The Company holds 102 worldwide patents grounded in software-based IP transport delivery technologies.

Supported with $73 million of R&D and twelve years of intensive research and development, conducted by a development team with MIT, IBM Labs, Bell Labs, DARPA & MPEG credentials, the Company delivers a complete end to end platform comprised of multiple modules designed to work together to deliver IPTV to large scale audiences over less than optimal networks within bandwidth constrained and limited infrastructure environments. The carrier requires no other third-party component to ingest, encode, manage and deliver the immersive experience that 2020 subscribers expect.