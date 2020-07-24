Company Profile for The ExOne Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.

Company: The ExOne Company Headquarters Address: 127 Industry Blvd North Huntingdon, PA 15642 Main Telephone: 725-863-9663 Website: https://www.exone.com/ Ticker: XONE(NASDAQ) Type of Organization: Public Industry: Hardware Earnings Release Dates: 2nd Quarter: August 6, 2020 Key Executives: CFO: Doug Zemba CEO: John Hartner Investor Relations Contact: Cassidy Fuller Phone: 925-216-1632 Email: cassidy@blueshirtgroup.com Investor Relations Contact: Monica Gould Phone: 917-327-7590 Email: monica@blueshirtgroup.com Investor Relations Contact: Lindsay Savarese Email: lindsay@blueshirtgroup.com