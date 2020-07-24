BusinessWire

Company Profile for The ExOne Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.


 

Company:

   

The ExOne Company

 

   

 

Headquarters Address:

   

127 Industry Blvd

 

   

North Huntingdon, PA 15642

 

   

 

Main Telephone:

   

725-863-9663

 

   

 

Website:

   

https://www.exone.com/

 

   

 

Ticker:

   

XONE(NASDAQ)

 

   

 

Type of Organization:

   

Public

 

   

 

Industry:

   

Hardware

 

   

 

Earnings Release Dates:

   

 2nd Quarter: August 6, 2020

 

   

 

 

   

 

Key Executives:

   

CFO: Doug Zemba

 

   

CEO: John Hartner

 

   

 

Investor Relations

   

 

Contact:

   

Cassidy Fuller

Phone:

   

925-216-1632

Email:

   

cassidy@blueshirtgroup.com

 

   

 

Investor Relations

   

 

Contact:

   

Monica Gould

Phone:

   

917-327-7590

Email:

   

monica@blueshirtgroup.com

 

   

 

Investor Relations

   

 

Contact:

   

Lindsay Savarese

Email:

   

lindsay@blueshirtgroup.com

 

