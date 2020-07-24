Company Profile for The ExOne Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo.
The ExOne Company
Headquarters Address:
127 Industry Blvd
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Main Telephone:
725-863-9663
Website:
Ticker:
XONE(NASDAQ)
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Hardware
Earnings Release Dates:
2nd Quarter: August 6, 2020
Key Executives:
CFO: Doug Zemba
CEO: John Hartner
Investor Relations
Contact:
Cassidy Fuller
Phone:
925-216-1632
|
Investor Relations
Contact:
Monica Gould
Phone:
917-327-7590
|
Investor Relations
Contact:
Lindsay Savarese
