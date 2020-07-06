BusinessWire

Company Profile for SundaySky

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Company Profile for SundaySky

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SundaySky is transforming customer experience for the world’s most demanding brands, enabling brands to deliver video-powered experiences that drive breakthrough outcomes at key moments across customer journeys. With SundaySky’s Video Experience Platform, brands generate millions of unique digital experiences annually that transform high-stakes moments that engage, educate and inspire customers to action. Proven with companies like 1-800 Contacts, AT&T, Citi, Staples, UnitedHealthcare, Verizon, and many others, SundaySky’s unparalleled platform and unmatched domain expertise equip brands to achieve step-change business results and quantifiable value from increased revenue, reduced costs, lower churn, and higher customer satisfaction. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

Company:

 

SundaySky

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

229 W. 36th St.

 

 

Floor 2

 

 

New York, NY 10019

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

212-929-8111

 

 

 

Website:

 

https://sundaysky.com/

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Jim Dicso

 

 

 

VP, Marketing

 

 

Contact:

 

Rachel Eisenhauer

Phone:

 

212-929-8111

Email:

 

rachel.eisenhauer@sundaysky.com

 

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Accenture Acquires Leading Organization Design Consultancy Kates Kesler to Help Clients Design, Activate and Scale Change

Posted on Author Business Wire

Addition of new methodology and experts will bolster existing C-suite offerings for companies navigating organizational change and business model disruption
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Kates Kesler, an organization de…
BusinessWire

T-Mobile Achieves Significant 5G Firsts with Cisco, Ericsson, MediaTek, Nokia, OnePlus and Qualcomm

Posted on Author Business Wire

T-Mobile worked with multiple global industry leaders to accomplish a series of standalone (SA) 5G World Firsts, demonstrating end-to-end readiness
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As promised, the Un-carrier simply WILL NOT STOP. T-Mobile US, Inc. (…
BusinessWire

AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted on Author Business Wire

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAV–AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced it will issue financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2…