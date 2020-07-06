Company Profile for SundaySky

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SundaySky is transforming customer experience for the world’s most demanding brands, enabling brands to deliver video-powered experiences that drive breakthrough outcomes at key moments across customer journeys. With SundaySky’s Video Experience Platform, brands generate millions of unique digital experiences annually that transform high-stakes moments that engage, educate and inspire customers to action. Proven with companies like 1-800 Contacts, AT&T, Citi, Staples, UnitedHealthcare, Verizon, and many others, SundaySky’s unparalleled platform and unmatched domain expertise equip brands to achieve step-change business results and quantifiable value from increased revenue, reduced costs, lower churn, and higher customer satisfaction. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

Company: SundaySky Headquarters Address: 229 W. 36th St. Floor 2 New York, NY 10019 Main Telephone: 212-929-8111 Website: https://sundaysky.com/ Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: CEO: Jim Dicso VP, Marketing Contact: Rachel Eisenhauer Phone: 212-929-8111 Email: rachel.eisenhauer@sundaysky.com