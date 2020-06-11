Company Profile for SoundHound Inc.

BusinessWire

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound Inc. turns sound into understanding and actionable meaning. We believe in enabling humans to interact with the things around them in the same way we interact with each other: by speaking naturally to mobile phones, cars, apps, TVs, smart speakers, and every other part of the emerging ‘connected’ world. Our consumer app, Hound, leverages our Speech-to-MeaningⓇ and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies to create a groundbreaking smartphone experience, and is the first product to build on the Houndify platform. Our SoundHound App applies our technology to music, enabling people to discover, explore, and share the music around them, and even find the name of that song stuck in their heads by singing or humming. Through the Houndify platform, we aim to bring voice-enabled AI to everyone and enable others to build on top of it. We call this Collective AI. Our Mission: Houndify everything.


Company:

 

SoundHound Inc.

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

5400 Betsy Ross Drive

 

 

Santa Clara, CA 95054

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

(408) 441-3200

 

 

 

Website:

 

soundhound.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Keyvan Mohajer

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Mike Zagorsek

Phone:

 

617-275-9084

 

