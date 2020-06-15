BusinessWire

Company Profile for Snowflake Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake Cloud Data Platform shatters the barriers that have prevented organizations of all sizes from unleashing the true value from their data. Thousands of customers deploy Snowflake to advance their businesses beyond what was once possible by deriving all the insights from all their data by all their business users. Snowflake equips organizations with a single, integrated platform that offers the data warehouse built for the cloud; instant, secure and governed access to their entire network of data; and a core architecture to enable many types of data workloads, including a single platform for developing modern data applications. For more information about Snowflake, visit: https://www.snowflake.com/


Company:

Snowflake Inc.

 

 

Headquarters Address:

450 Concar Drive

 

San Mateo, CA 94402

 

 

Main Telephone:

(844) 766-9355

 

 

Website:

www.snowflake.com

 

 

Type of Organization:

Private

 

 

Industry:

Software

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Frank Slootman

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Danica Stanczak

Phone:

4085682895

 

Business Wire

