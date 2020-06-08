BusinessWire

Company Profile for Pricefx

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide.
Company:

 

Pricefx

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

150 North Riverside Plaza #4220

 

 

 

Chicago, IL 60606

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

3125436903

 

 

 

Website:

 

http://www.pricefx.com

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Private

 

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Software

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CMO: Patrick Moorhead

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Cathy Summer

Phone:

 

4154830480

Email:

 

cathy@summers-pr.com

 

