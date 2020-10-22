Company Profile for Power Integrations

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PowerIntegrations--Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance components used in high-voltage power conversion. Our integrated circuits enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including smartphones, appliances, smart utility meters, LED lights and numerous industrial applications, while our SCALE™ gate drivers are critical components in high-power systems such as solar and wind energy, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission lines. Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations' EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars' worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of our products, Power Integrations' stock is a component of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. Visit our Green Room for a comprehensive guide to energy-efficiency standards around the world.
Company:
Power Integrations
|
Headquarters Address:
5245 Hellyer Avenue
|
San Jose, CA 95138
|
Main Telephone:
408-414-9200
Website:
|
Ticker/ISIN:
POWI(NASDAQ)/US7392761034
Key Executives:
CEO: Balu Balakrishnan
|
CFO: Sandeep Nayyar
|
Vice President, Marketing: Doug Bailey
|
Public Relations
|
Contact:
Diane Vanasse
Phone:
+1 408-242-0027
Email:
|
Investor Relations
|
Contact:
Joe Shiffler
Phone:
+1 408-414-8528
Email:
|
Public Relations
|
Contact:
Nick Foot
Phone:
+44 (0) 1491-636 393
Email: