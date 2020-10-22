BusinessWire

Company Profile for Power Integrations

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Company Profile for Power Integrations

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PowerIntegrations--Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance components used in high-voltage power conversion. Our integrated circuits enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including smartphones, appliances, smart utility meters, LED lights and numerous industrial applications, while our SCALE™ gate drivers are critical components in high-power systems such as solar and wind energy, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission lines. Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations' EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars' worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of our products, Power Integrations' stock is a component of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. Visit our Green Room for a comprehensive guide to energy-efficiency standards around the world.


Company:

 

Power Integrations

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

5245 Hellyer Avenue

 

 

San Jose, CA 95138

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

408-414-9200

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.power.com

 

 

 

Ticker/ISIN:

 

POWI(NASDAQ)/US7392761034

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

CEO: Balu Balakrishnan

 

 

CFO: Sandeep Nayyar

 

 

Vice President, Marketing: Doug Bailey

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Diane Vanasse

Phone:

 

+1 408-242-0027

Email:

 

diane.vanasse@power.com

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Joe Shiffler

Phone:

 

+1 408-414-8528

Email:

 

joe.shiffler@power.com

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Nick Foot

Phone:

 

+44 (0) 1491-636 393

Email:

 

Nick.Foot@BWWComms.com

 

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

UC San Diego Center for Microbiome Innovation Adds Two Petabytes of Panasas’ HPC Storage for COVID-19 Research

Posted on Author Business Wire

Panasas storage expansion clears way for sequencing massive amounts of genomic data that could hold clues to how coronavirus spreads – and how it could be cured
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Researchers at the UC San Diego Center for Microb…
BusinessWire

Deluxe Reports Solid Second Quarter 2020 Performance and Declares Regular Dividend

Posted on Author Business Wire

Strong positive cash flow from operations with healthy margins

Confidence in liquidity–paid down $100M on revolver in July

Transformation momentum accelerates with historic sales successes

SHOREVIEW, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a…
BusinessWire

AccentCare Uses Synzi to Ease Patient Burden Facing Hospitals Amid COVID-19

Posted on Author Business Wire

Innovative Synzi Telehealth App Helps AccentCare Expand and Extend Impact
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VirtualCare–AccentCare, a national leader in post-acute healthcare services, announced improved outcomes from using Synzi’s telehealth a…